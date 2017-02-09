Federal Appeals Court Refuses to Restore Trump's Travel Ban 

click to enlarge U.S. Passport Service

A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to restore President Donald Trump's controversial executive order closing US borders to refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, keeping a temporary suspension in place.

"We hold that the government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury," the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled.

The court denied the government's request to reinstate the measure on an emergency basis, meaning a lower court suspension of the travel ban stands for now.

A panel of three judges held a contentious hearing in the matter on Tuesday, with the lawyer representing the Trump administration insisting the controversial ban was justified for national security reasons.

When President Trump unveiled his travel ban on Jan. 28, the banned countries included Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Somalia and Sudan.

But many other countries with a history of violence toward the West, and most of those convicted of terrorism on American soil — like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt — weren't on the list. Why not?

According to Shibley Telhami, the Anwar Sadat Professor of Peace and Development, the reasons could ideological. While Trump does do business in some of the countries the ban failed to name, Telhami says the President’s motives go beyond that.

“You can make an argument that he is more ideologically in line with the rulers of these countries," says Telhami. “For example the Egyptian government is very high on Mr. Trump, they think that he’s very responsive to them. He is in harmony with their view on what needs to be done particularly with fighting Islamic militancy.”

Countries like Egypt and Jordan are also US allies, and Trump is on friendly terms with their leaders.

“There is some ideological overlap,” says Telhami. “He knows these rulers, he’s comfortable with them, they share a strategic vision and he sees them as an asset for the war on ISIS.”

Telhami’s own polls show that Americans rank fighting ISIS as a top foreign policy priority, while some recent polls find that Trump's travel ban is popular.