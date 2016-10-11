Feds Grant $279K to Valley Regional Transit to Help Rethink State Street 

-
Leila Ramella-Rader
The U.S. Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday it would help fund Valley Regional Transit's ambitious plans for State Street, which stretches from downtown Boise to the community of Star.
Approximately 30,000 vehicles travel State Street on an average weekday, and some proposals have called for the arterial to be expanded to seven lanes over the next two decades. VRT, however, continues to advocate for a greater focus on public transportation.
With that in mind, the FTA announced Tuesday
it was allocating $279,000 to the Treasure Valley transit authority to further its planning for the State Street corridor, "where a bus rapid transit project is being planned in the Boise region," according to the grant announcement.
VRT said it would be working with Ada County and the cities of Boise, Garden City, Eagle and Star to reconsider zoning codes and conduct assessments of "affordable housing and infrastructure needs for the [State Street] corridor."
The grant to VRT was part of a $14.7 million bundle doled out by the FTA "to improve transit access to select communities around the country," according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation.