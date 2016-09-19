Feds Investigating ADA Compliance at Nampa, Coeur d'Alene Restaurants 

click to enlarge Public domain

Federal authorities insist their probe is "not in response to any specific complaint" but have begun a review of restaurants in Nampa and Coeur d'Alene to make sure they're abiding by the Americans with Disabilities Act.The ADA authorizes the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct reviews of restaurants to ensure facilities are "designed, constructed and altered in compliance with the accessibility standards" established by the ADA.U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Wendy Olson said her colleagues would focus on eateries in Nampa and Coeur d'Alene.“Our goal is to work with restaurant owners to bring them into compliance, so that all their potential patrons have access,” said Olson, adding that restaurant owners would first be asked to complete a survey regarding the establishment's accessibility. Investigators will then visit several restaurants and, if the site visits reveal noncompliance, owners will be asked to make voluntary adjustments. Noncompliance may also trigger a civil lawsuit in federal court, if necessary.