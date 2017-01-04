Fiction 101 Contest Reading 

The Boise Weekly Fiction 101 Contest is one of the City of Trees' great literary traditions. This year, it turns 15 years old and to celebrate we're throwing a bash with Rediscovered Books.

Authors from across the country submitted scores of 101-word stories that ranged from ruminations on love, violence and travel to satires of President-elect Donald Trump and revenge plots.

Our elite panel of judges selected winning entries for publication in this week's edition of Boise Weekly (see Page 7). While they're a pleasure to read, nothing quite compares to hearing short stories read aloud. Join the authors of winning stories and our judging panel at Rediscovered Books for live readings and delectable goodies from The Basque Market.