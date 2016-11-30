Your office is full of them: the pen clickers, the foot tappers, the knuckle crackers. For hours every work day, their nervous ticks are the ultimate distraction and background noise of our lives. There's a cure for them. It's called the Fidget Cube.

This six-sided desk toy is covered in gizmos and whirligigs like rollers, joysticks, buttons, switches and more, designed to take as much nervous energy as even the twitchiest among us can give.

A number of peer-reviewed studies have shown a positive relationship between fidgeting, focus and memory, and the makers of the Fidget Cube have made it clear the device isn't meant to curb jittery habits. Instead, it channels them into an innovative (noiseless) all-in-one package.