Fifth Annual Horrific Puppet Affair 

In the horror series Puppet Master, puppets inhabited by human spirits are summoned using an ancient Egyptian curse and commit sadistic murders with knives and drill bits. The fiends are tiny, versatile and deadly—pure Halloween horror. For those with more lighthearted tastes than terrifying toys, there's the Horrific Puppet Affair, now in its fifth year. Homegrown Theatre's wildly popular tradition features original humorous and spooky tales—"Zomb-Erella" by Erika Jenko, "Time Trap!" by Matthew Baltzell, "Drown" by Heidi Kraay and more—told with custom made puppets. Performances run at Woodland Empire Ale Craft from the pay-what-you-want preview Thursday, Oct. 20, through the Halloween night closing bash.