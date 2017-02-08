Only at the Balcony can you find events like Meryl Streep trivia, a fundraising ball and wizard-themed bash in the span of a single month. Get to the club on Saturday, Feb. 11 for the fifth annual "Lovers and Losers Ball," hosted by the Imperial Sovereign Gem Court of Idaho—the oldest LGBT nonprofit in the state. Funds raised at the ball will benefit the Jerry Swett Fund, which helps people living with HIV/AIDS pay for rent, utilities and other expenses. The party will be hosted by emcees Martini—crowned Gem Empress 11 in the "Insanity of the Gem" reign—and Empress 36 1/2 Minerva Jayne VanAllen, president of the Gem Court board of directors and Boise Weekly's advice columnist. Entertainment includes a silent auction, raffle and lineup of performers so enthusiastic about the event that the roster maxed out three months ago.