Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
Last Issue

February 08, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Fifth Annual Lovers and Losers Ball 

Funds raised at the ball will benefit the Jerry Swett Fund, which helps people living with HIV/AIDS pay for rent, utilities and other expenses.

By
The event title might say “losers” but it’s a winner.

123RF

The event title might say “losers” but it’s a winner.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    5th Annual Lovers and Losers Ball @ Balcony Club

    • Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m. $5

Related Locations

Only at the Balcony can you find events like Meryl Streep trivia, a fundraising ball and wizard-themed bash in the span of a single month. Get to the club on Saturday, Feb. 11 for the fifth annual "Lovers and Losers Ball," hosted by the Imperial Sovereign Gem Court of Idaho—the oldest LGBT nonprofit in the state. Funds raised at the ball will benefit the Jerry Swett Fund, which helps people living with HIV/AIDS pay for rent, utilities and other expenses. The party will be hosted by emcees Martini—crowned Gem Empress 11 in the "Insanity of the Gem" reign—and Empress 36 1/2 Minerva Jayne VanAllen, president of the Gem Court board of directors and Boise Weekly's advice columnist. Entertainment includes a silent auction, raffle and lineup of performers so enthusiastic about the event that the roster maxed out three months ago.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Balcony Club

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by Sami Edge

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation