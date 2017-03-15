Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
March 15, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Film and Food With Alan Heathcock 

Up in “Smoke.”

Matthew Wordell

    Smoke: Film and Food With Alan Heathcock @ Jack's Urban Meeting Place

    • Sat., March 18, 6:30 p.m. $25
Local author Alan Heathcock has been praised far and wide for his award-winning debut short story collection Volt (Graywolf Press, 2011), with the likes of GQ Magazine and The New York Times naming it one of the best books of the year. Local filmmakers Cody Gittings and Stephen Heleker were so taken with standout story "Smoke," they adapted it into a 43-minute film. Local chef and former restaurant owner Jered Couch has also seen his fair share of accolades and, as executive chef at JUMP, he shares his innovative cuisine and expertise with a wider audience. Engage your senses and experience the talents of author, filmmakers and chef with a screening of Smoke, hear Heathcock discuss "Smoke" and taste what Couch can do with smoke. Registration ends March 15, so don't miss out. You can't smoke 'em if you don't got 'em.

