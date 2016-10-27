Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
October 27, 2016 Screen » Screen News

Filmmakers, Get Your Applications in for Sun Valley Film Festival Mentorships, Money 

click to enlarge - Boise Weekly News Editor and Resident Film Critic George Prentice serving as moderator—and making Clint Eastwood smile—at the 2015 Sun Valley Film Festival. - AMANDA NAGY/SVFF
  • Amanda Nagy/SVFF
  • Boise Weekly News Editor and Resident Film Critic George Prentice serving as moderator—and making Clint Eastwood smile—at the 2015 Sun Valley Film Festival.
Independent filmmakers take note: Applications are now being accepted for funding and mentorship opportunities through the Sixth Annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 15-19, 2017.

As part of the program, SVFF will disburse more than $50,000 in cash to films in six categories and provide professional feedback from industry leaders.

Categories include The Film Lab, in which two films will be selected for $10,000 in finishing funds, paired with guidance and feedback from SVFF Director of Programming Trevor Groth.

In High Scribe, filmmakers will compete for professional mentorship from Manchester by the Sea and Project Greenlight producer Chris Moore; in The Short Film Lab, short screenplays vie for $10,000 in production funds; and a partnership with the Nat Geo Wild channel will land the Wild to Inspire winner an apprenticeship in Africa with a National Geographic cinematographer.

And last but not least, the winner of the 1 Potato screenplay competition will go home with $5,000 and SVFF production support; and young people in grades 7-12 can compete for $1,500 in prizes in the Future Filmmakers Forum.

For more information, eligibility requirements and applications, check out the SVFF submission page.
