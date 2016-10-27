Filmmakers, Get Your Applications in for Sun Valley Film Festival Mentorships, Money 

click to enlarge
Amanda Nagy/SVFF
Boise Weekly News Editor and Resident Film Critic George Prentice serving as moderator—and making Clint Eastwood smile—at the 2015 Sun Valley Film Festival.
Independent filmmakers take note: Applications are now being accepted for funding and mentorship opportunities through the Sixth Annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 15-19, 2017.
As part of the program, SVFF will disburse more than $50,000 in cash to films in six categories and provide professional feedback from industry leaders.
Categories include The Film Lab
, in which two films will be selected for $10,000 in finishing funds, paired with guidance and feedback from SVFF Director of Programming Trevor Groth.
In High Scribe
, filmmakers will compete for professional mentorship from Manchester by the Sea
and Project Greenlight
producer Chris Moore; in The Short Film Lab
, short screenplays vie for $10,000 in production funds; and a partnership with the Nat Geo Wild channel
will land the Wild to Inspire
winner an apprenticeship in Africa with a National Geographic cinematographer.
And last but not least, the winner of the 1 Potato
screenplay competition will go home with $5,000 and SVFF production support; and young people in grades 7-12 can compete for $1,500 in prizes in the Future Filmmakers Forum.
For more information, eligibility requirements and applications, check out the SVFF submission page
