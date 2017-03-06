Fire Breaks Out at Coffee-Roasting Warehouse 

Two engines & 1 truck called to a coffee roaster #fire in warehouse @moxie_java, Chinden Blvd. at 8:55a.m. No injuries. Under investigation. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) March 6, 2017

The coffee was too hot at Moxie Java this morning.That's where a fire broke out near the coffee roasting machines at Moxie Java headquarters on Chinden Boulevard in Garden City. Employees were evacuated from the building and the fire was contained to the roasting warehouse.Moxie Java employees reporter the fire just after 9 a.m., and Boise Fire Department dispatched two fire engines and a truck to the scene. No injuries were reported, and BFD tweeted the fire was under investigation.