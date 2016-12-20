Fire Forces Closure of Popular Boise Salon Red Betty's 

click to enlarge
Red Betty's Hair House Facebook
Fire has closed Red Betty's Hair House in Boise's North End.
The Facebook message from Red Betty's Hair House in Boise's North End is simple: "The salon is closed until further notice due to fire."
The accompanying picture is more stark, showing flames erupting from the home of owner Kristi Swanson-Teel and her accompanying business on the 2700 block of Sunset Avenue.
The Boise Fire Department dispatched four engines and two trucks to battle the blaze, which investigators said was caused accidentally when warm ashes were left in a plastic trash can.
Swanson-Teel said she and her family and pets all escaped the fire unharmed but were without power.
Red Betty's was recently lauded by Boise Weekly
readers as one of the best hair salons in town, billed as "Boise's only rockabilly and rokabetty boutique salon."
"This tragedy impacts not just a family, but also a business whose employees are independent contractors," read a GoFundMe account set up to help the family and business.
"This fund is provided to help ensure this loss is short and the recovery happens quickly."
More than $1,200 had been raised by mid-morning Dec. 20.