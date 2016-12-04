Fire Rips Through Boise State Annex Building 

click to enlarge Boise State Fire

Fire damaged an annex building on the campus of Boise State December 3.

Boise State public safety officials sent out an alert Saturday night, texting and calling nearby residents that a fire had erupted in a building on campus.Boise Fire dispatched three engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs to the 1000 block of South Manitou Avenue, between University Drive and Belmont Street. That's where they found flames jumping from the windows of a one-story office building, an annex of the university's engineering complex.The flames were knocked down in short order and crews spent the night securing the area while an investigation into the blaze got underway. There were no injuries to report. Officials said the building had been locked up and no one was inside at the time of the fire.