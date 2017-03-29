Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 29
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
Last Issue

March 29, 2017 Rec & Sports » Play

FIRST Idaho Robotics Competition Regional 

By
Domo arigato.

Sergei Butorin

Domo arigato.

Related Locations

When the word "robot" was coined in 1920, it meant "forced worker," translated from the Czech word robota or robotnik. Today, we don't think of robots as slaves—rather, they're helpers, partners and pop culture characters. Provided they don't go all Terminator on us, some even think of them as eventual saviors.

Robots will fill Taco Bell Arena for the FIRST Idaho Regional Robotics Competition. Teams from 35 high schools will run their 'bots through a series of challenges, hoping to advance to the nationals April 19-22 in Houston and April 26-29 in St. Louis.

Competitors worked for six weeks to design, build, program and test their robots, which this year are based on a steampunk theme. Watch them in action starting at 9 a.m. both days with the finals from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

8 a.m., FREE. Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, 208-426-1900, idahofrcregional.org.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Taco Bell Arena

More Play »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Play

  • Battle RoyALE Pinball Tournament

    Battle RoyALE Pinball Tournament

    Sponsored by Treasure Valley Pinball, the machines include Addams Family, Aerosmith, Dracula and Game of Thrones.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Mar 29, 2017
  • Treasure Valley Roller Derby

    Treasure Valley Roller Derby

    Boise River Rollers will face off against the Gallatin Roller Girlz, and the Owyhee Outlaws will ride against the Sawtooth Sirens for points and glory.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Mar 22, 2017
  • Monster Jam 2017

    Monster Jam 2017

    It's freaking epic.
    • by Sami Edge
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • More »

Popular Events

  • Obstacle Course Relay Renegade @ Parkcenter Park

    • Sat., April 22, 9 a.m. $35

  • Anthony Lakes Open @ Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort

    • Thursdays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Through April 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through April 2 FREE-$35

  • 2017 Spring Breakout Series @ Bob's Bicycles

    • Through April 1, Sat., April 1, 8:30 a.m., Sat., April 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sat., April 29, 8:30 a.m. $20-$35, $100-$105 3-race serues
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation