February 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » 1st Thursday

First Thursday: Anna Ura: Topanga Canyon Exhibit at CTA 

By
Don’t overthink it (or maybe do).

Anna Ura

Don't overthink it (or maybe do).

Anna Ura is among Boise's most enigmatic visual artists. The harder the viewer looks at her oil-on-canvas series, Stage, the less her paintings of out-of-focus photographs make sense.

Abandon the futile enterprise of trying to force your brand of reality on them, however, and the works become exquisite statements on the limits of human perception and understanding.

A similar effect is at play in Ura's series, Topanga Canyon, on display at CTA Architects this First Thursday. The works in the series are images of solid bodies but, much like when we try to make sense of ourselves, the harder we try to pin them down, the less definition we seem to have.

