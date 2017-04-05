Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
April 05, 2017 Arts & Culture

First Thursday: Art of Mo Devlin: Spring Thaw 

By
The ice man cometh.

Mo Devlin

The ice man cometh.

Photographer Mo Devlin came to his portraits of frozen flowers almost by accident. According to the UK Daily Mail, Devlin, who began his photography career in the U.S. Army in 1973, froze a rose in one of his wife's vases. The vase shattered, much to his wife's chagrin, but the result was a flower suspended in a column of ice—perfect for capturing its beauty in a suspended state.

Since then, Devlin has frozen untold blooms and vegetables, creating his exhibition Spring Thaw, which comes to Gallery 601 for April's First Thursday.

The freezing technique yields surprising results. As the subjects are compressed, tiny tendrils of color are forced into millions of air bubbles, creating many hued streaks that seem to explode into space like fireworks.

Devlin's ultra high-resolution images juxtapose solidity with deconstruction in a way that invites the viewer to consider states of matter in flux—perfect food for thought in the dawning days of a spring season.

