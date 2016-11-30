First Thursday: Boise Farmers Market Pop-up Shop 

For kids, the holidays are a season of themed music, decorations, lights, bundling up and gifts. For parents, the holidays can be as painful as getting braces a second time—and as expensive. On Cyber Monday, the first work day after Thanksgiving, more than 100 million Americans shopped on the web, making it one of the biggest days for retail in U.S. history.

Growing in tandem with mass consumer holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a movement to shop locally, and it doesn't get more local than the Boise Farmers Market, currently housed in its winter location. Though typically open only on Saturdays, the market is breaking out for a special First Thursday to offer fresh autumnal produce, delicious sweets, crafts, locally sourced meats and more.