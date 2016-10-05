Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
October 05, 2016 Arts » 1st Thursday

First Thursday: Documentary Screening at The District Coffee House 

Celebrated coffee entrepreneur Sasa Sestic has java in the bag.

The Coffee Man Film

Celebrated coffee entrepreneur Sasa Sestic has java in the bag.

Gourmet coffee is on the rise and Third Wave joe is lapping at Boise's shores.

With the openings of coffee houses like Slow By Slow, Westward Coffee & Supply and The District Coffee House, new dimensions of flavor and sophistication have been added to your morning rocket sauce. It's a worldwide phenomenon, and Sasa Sestic is at the forefront.

Winner of the 2015 World Barista Competition in Seattle, Wash., his passion for coffee—from the growing and harvesting of coffee cherries to preparing the brew—itself gets documentary treatment in The Coffee Man.

Catch a screening of the film—and maybe a cup of midnight oil—at The District at 7 p.m.

