First Thursday: Fettucine Forum Discussion on Modern Slavery 

The City of Trees is a stop on a slavery circuit that includes Spokane, Wash.; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; and Seattle, and the problem is pronounced enough that U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson has more than once held pressers to tell the media and the world about the extent of the situation—and what her office is doing to stop it.

Join Dr. Matthew Mason, of Historians Against Slavery, for a Fettuccini Forum discussion of lessons learned from the 19th century slave trade and how activism today can help rescue modern-day slaves and prevent others from becoming victims.