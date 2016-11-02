Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
November 02, 2016 Food » Food News

Staff Pick

First Thursday: Fourth Annual Latte Art Competition at Caffe D'Arte 

Cafe D'Arte

Latte art: impromptu, impermanent art hasn't been this cool since your neighbor had Bart Simpson's face shaved into his buzz cut in 1992.

Add to its coolness the element of sport at the fourth-annual Latte Art Competition taking place at Caffe D'Arte this First Thursday from 6-9 p.m. for the fourth-annual Latte Art Competition—a bracket-style competition to see who has the maddest latte art-pouring skills.

It works like this: A skilled barista will pull the espresso shots, and coffee wizards from across the Treasure Valley will whip up their best designs for prizes—$500 for the first-place winner—and glory. Break a sweat as judges determine which baristas demonstrate the greatest skill and elan in their foamy medium.

Interested in participating? Pre-registration is available until 5:45 p.m. the day of the competition.

