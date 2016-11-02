First Thursday: Game of Poems 

Season seven of Game of Thrones is coming. Unfortunately, producers of the hit HBO program have pushed the air date of the first episode to "mid-2017," and the season is expected to contain seven episodes rather than the usual 10.

Thankfully, Big Tree Arts and Spacebar Arcade have the perfect activity to tide us over until the premiere: the Game of Poems. It's a deep dive into nerdiness that pairs well with a beer and the lights and sounds of Boise's only downtown video game arcade.

Prevail against the expert Nerd Panel in a trivia challenge, write up themed poems and short stories, and drink the night away. You might even take home the grand prize from Crucial Memory Systems. This event is for 21 and over.