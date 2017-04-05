Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
April 05, 2017 Arts & Culture » 1st Thursday

First Thursday: John Taye: Things In Place 

So many things.

John Taye

Visual artists are often drawn to a particular technique, genre or -ism, sometimes honing all three into a signature style. Local award-winning artist and former Boise State University art professor John Taye has mastered so many techniques and genres, we wondered if he hadn't somehow perfected cloning, too.

Taye is the featured artist for the month of April at Art Source Gallery and his exhibit, titled Things In Place, will comprise examples of Taye's entire oeuvre, many of which are new works.The exhibit will have still lifes, landscapes, figurative paintings, and sculptures, including a number of new small figures in bronze, and some stunning new wood sculptures of figures in dance and yoga poses.

"Sometime I am going to call one of my shows, A Mixed Bag, since that's how they end up," Taye wrote in an email.

Maybe, but we're sure it will be one of the most impressive mixes we've ever seen

