First Thursday: Judson Cottrell Fractal Art 

Though fractals were long the domain of mathematicians, photographed and computer-generated fractal imagery now decorates college dorm rooms and school kids doodle versions of them on notebook paper. Local artist Judson Cottrell has combined the beauty of fractals with the technology of 3-D printing to create works stressing the look and, more important, the feel of fractals. Cottrell, who is legally blind, constructed the 2-D and 3-D pieces of fractal art in his exhibition at the Alaska Center with the sight impaired in mind.

"The blind aren't able to appreciate art like those that are sighted, so I designed a way so that they could," he wrote in a post on his blog.

