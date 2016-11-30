First Thursday: Minidoka: Artist as Witness 

Within months of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order sending almost 120,000 Japanese Americans into isolated internment camps in one of the largest forced relocations in U.S. history.

Between 1942 and the end of World War II three years later, more than 13,000 Japanese Americans were imprisoned at the Minidoka War Relocation Center in south-central Idaho. Those dark years have been captured by five artists with personal or family ties to the camp in Minidoka: Artist as Witness, which runs through Saturday, Jan. 14 at Boise Art Museum. See works by watercolorists Takiuchi Fuji and Kenjiro Nomura, large-scale painter Roger Shimomura, woodworker Wendy Maruyama and photographer Teresa Tamura.