First Thursday: Music Around Downtown 

Live music is a big part of First Thursday happenings, and this First Thursday is no exception.

At High Note Cafe, catch sweet-voiced singer/songwriter Megan Nelson strumming her stuff. Down the road at Doc's Bar, multi-talented local Laio will perform amid her own paintings and multimedia works. Over at City Hall, the Fettuccine Forum features renowned longtime Idaho composer Jim Cockey, who will present "Singing Their Story: A Tribute to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes." In the late 1860s, the Shoshone-Bannock were forcibly relocated to the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Eastern Idaho. As part of the Boise sesquicentennial celebrations in 2013, former Boise Philharmonic music director Robert Franz commissioned Cockey to compose a work for the orchestra. The work, Sacred Land, tells the story of the long and often tragic history of the Shoshone-Bannock in Idaho. At the Fettuccine Forum, Cockey will share his process for composing Sacred Land, as well as his experiences and some excerpts from the work.