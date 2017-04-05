First Thursday: Pathway of Dreams: Building the Boise Greenbelt by David Proctor 

While the Boiseans of today float on, lounge by and fish in the Boise River, not too long ago it was "viewed mostly as a convenient waste-disposal system or as a barrier (not entirely unwelcome) between the northern and southern parts of the city."

So wrote Boise Mayor Dave Bieter in the introduction to award-winning journalist and author David Proctor's book Pathway of Dreams: Building the Boise Greenbelt.

Published by Ridenbaugh Press in 2016, Pathway of Dreams recounts the history of the city's relationship with its watery arterial and how decades of misuse were reversed with the development of the greenbelt—turning 25 miles of riverside land into the parks that today help define life in the City of Trees.

Proctor will discuss his book and the history of neglect and pollution that almost claimed the Boise River at First Thursday Fettuccine Forum at Boise City Hall—conveniently located a half mile from the Boise River, should you be strolling along and want to learn more about "one of the great municipal assets in the United States."