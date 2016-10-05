Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
October 05, 2016 Arts

First Thursday: Public Arts Discussion at City Hall Boise 

Create the city you want to live in.

Boise Arts History

Public art in Boise is big business. According to the Boise City Department of Arts and History, its programming alone has had a multimillion dollar impact on a local arts sector worth approximately $50 million. Since 1997, it has created a Percent for Art program, established a $4.2 million city art collection, and awarded $1.1 million to 355 individuals and organizations supporting the arts.

This First Thursday, Boise City Public Arts Manager Karen Bubb will lead a panel of local artists in discussing their experience with the city's art programs, as well as showcase new works at the newly completed Rhodes Park, Main Street Station and other up-and-coming arts hubs like the Bown Library, the new City Hall Plaza and more.

