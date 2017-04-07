First Thursday: Students Read Poetry, Boise Fry Co.'s Experimental Burger and Plenty of Music 

click to enlarge
Harrison Berry
Braelynn Marks, a student at Fairmont Junior High School, read her poem at the Stories of Transformation event.
Minutes before the beginning of the Our Gender Revolution
poetry reading event Thursday evening, a line of student poets signing up to recite their works stretched halfway across the Linen Building. Some of the students had come from as far away as Moscow.
Their poems, 100 of which have been anthologized in two volumes soon to be available for purchase, tackled sensitive issues like race and gender identity.
Harrison Berry
Boise Fry Company unveiled its Thai Peanut Butter Burger and banana ketchup at First Thursday.
Meanwhile, Boise Fry Company
unveiled its latest creation, the Thai Peanut Butter Burger, which was available exclusively on First Thursday. The new burger comes topped with cilantro, carrot slices and mild jalapenos. The peanut butter sauce is creamy and avoids being salty. It could appear on BFC's permanent menu in mid-May.
BFC also showed off its new banana ketchup. Smooth and slightly sweet, it is starchy with hints of banana flavor that soothes, rather than agitates, the taste buds.
At The Record Exchange
, a slate of top-of-the-bill musicians performed as part of the Gimme Shelter benefit and awareness-raiser for Interfaith Sanctuary. They included a.k.a. Belle, Eilen Jewell, Belinda Bowler, Curtis Stigers, Bill Coffey, Thomas Paul and Cherie Buckner-Webb.
The event also included an auction of four paintings by Rachel Teannalach and sales of limited-run pendants by Mike Rogers of Precious Metal Arts.
Harrison Berry
Curtis Stigers performed at the Gimme Shelter benefit for Interfaith Sanctuary at The Record Exchange.