May 03, 2017 Arts & Culture » 1st Thursday

First Thursday: Swell Artist Collective 

From among the collective's 50-plus artists, 20 works of art inspired by Boise buildings are in the exhibit and for sale.

Swell: Kelly Knopp

The works in a Swell Artist Collective group show are as heterogenous as their local creators—yet they share a common theme. The exceptional SAC artists are given an idea or concept, like dinosaurs, mug shots or, as in the case of the upcoming show, local architecture. In partnership with the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, the latest SAC exhibit is Buildings of Historic Boise Art Show, which will be on display 5-9 p.m. on First Thursday at The Owyhee. From among the collective's 50-plus artists, 20 works of art inspired by Boise buildings are in the exhibit and for sale. Beer and wine will be available for sale, too, but parking, admission and the live music are all free. With work by some of the most talented and creative artists in this—and any other—area, this exhibit promises to be historic.

