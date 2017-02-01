First Thursday: The Art of Jeff Lowe at Boise Brewing 

The world—and Boise, in particular—needs Jeff Lowe.

The former Boise Weekly graphic designer is a comet of space junk streaking through the sky and a BandAid suspended in your burrito's mystery meat. In short, Lowe is a teller of tough truths, both as a person and as an artist.

Lowe's work, which continues to appear in the pages of this newspaper, is gritty, witty and stylish, with the sketchy feel for form of Matt Groening and the perspective of a cinematographer. As he describes it, his oeuvre explores "a world in which biker chicks, sex-bots and children's book lions coexist on a desert landscape."

Pieces by this one-of-a-kind artist will be on display for the first time in Boise at Boise Brewing, where some of the best brews—and exhibitions by some of the best artists—are served anywhere in the City of Trees.