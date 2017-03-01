Five Came Back Streaming Documentary Recounts WWII Exploits of Film Masters 

click to enlarge Screen Capture/Netflix

It's a historical fact that John Ford, the director of such genre-defining westerns asand, also made films for the Office of Strategic Services of the Navy Department, filming the storming of Omaha Beach on D-Day.The presence of some of America's most iconic filmmakers in the various theaters of World War II is the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary series,. A teaser trailer for the series appeared on YouTube Feb. 28.Narrated by Meryl Streep and produced by Steven Spielberg, among others, it recounts the experiences of Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra and George Stevens as they filmed on the front lines of the largest and bloodiest armed conflict in world history.Their cinematographic achievements during the war years are discussed at length by contemporary masters including Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo del Torro, Paul Greengrass and Lawrence Kasdan.The series is set to appear on the streaming service Friday, March 31.