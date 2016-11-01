Five Suspects Charged in Northern Idaho 'Purge' Scare 

click to enlarge
Police in northern Idaho said the arrest of five young men was a reminder that Halloween can sometimes bring out the worst in people. The five are accused of staging what they called a "purge" event to scare people in Coeur d'Alene.
The Purge
, released in 2013,
and its sequels The Purge: Anarchy
and The Purge: Election Year
(in 2014 and 2016, respectively), were a series of cult films that depict a dystopian society in which all crime is legalized in order to shrink the U.S. population.
KREM-TV reports Coeur d'Alene police received calls from people saying six young males, wearing masks and carrying weapons, had been harassing people near a downtown park. When police arrived on the scene, a K-9 assisted officers in finding five of the suspects. Police said during their interview with the suspects, the men talked about a "purge" event to scare people. Their weapons included an ax, baseball bat, sword and golf club.
Jordan Evans, 19, of Coeur d'Alene, was charged with aggravated assault, destruction of evidence and obstructing a police officer. Corey Scott, 19, of Spokane, Wash., was charged with criminal conspiracy, obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Three others, all juveniles, were charged with various crimes including aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and obstructing a police officer.