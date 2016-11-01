Five Suspects Charged in Northern Idaho 'Purge' Scare 

click to enlarge Scott Davidson CC BY 2.0

Police in northern Idaho said the arrest of five young men was a reminder that Halloween can sometimes bring out the worst in people. The five are accused of staging what they called a "purge" event to scare people in Coeur d'Alene., released in 2013,and its sequelsand(in 2014 and 2016, respectively), were a series of cult films that depict a dystopian society in which all crime is legalized in order to shrink the U.S. population.KREM-TV reports Coeur d'Alene police received calls from people saying six young males, wearing masks and carrying weapons, had been harassing people near a downtown park. When police arrived on the scene, a K-9 assisted officers in finding five of the suspects. Police said during their interview with the suspects, the men talked about a "purge" event to scare people. Their weapons included an ax, baseball bat, sword and golf club.Jordan Evans, 19, of Coeur d'Alene, was charged with aggravated assault, destruction of evidence and obstructing a police officer. Corey Scott, 19, of Spokane, Wash., was charged with criminal conspiracy, obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Three others, all juveniles, were charged with various crimes including aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and obstructing a police officer.