Flash Flood Warnings for Still-Burning Zones of Pioneer Wildfire in Boise National Forest 

Boise National Forest
The Pioneer Wildfire in the Boise National Forest, which this week entered its second month, is only 64 percent contained, but the National Weather Service reports there's a good chance of flash flooding in some of the areas devastated by the blaze.
To date, the Pioneer fire has burned more than 188,000 acres
and fire officials don't expect full containment until mid-October. It has been the nation's largest wildfire on U.S. Forest Service Lands this year and, during its peak, more than 1,800 firefighters were on the fire lines.
According to forest managers, the intensity of the fire has been such that pine needles have been infused into the ground, thus making the soil water repellent and increasing the risk of flash flooding.
There is a good chance of rain in the short-term forecast. The National Weather Service Office in Boise is forecasting showers
will move into the region beginning Wednesday night and stay through Friday morning. The public is being urged to use extreme caution near the burn zone, particularly during the rain.