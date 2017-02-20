Search
February 20, 2017 Music

Flying M Coffeegarage Will Stop Hosting Live Music 

By
The Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa will no longer host live music acts after Saturday, March 11.

Brooklyn Riepma

Related Locations

The stage at Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa, one of the city’s few venues for live music, will soon stand empty after the popular gathering place ends its long run hosting live performances.

“We’ve been doing live music for 10 years, so I definitely have some emotions attached to it and feel sad about it,” said Flying M Manager Caleb McKim. “It has been the only place in Nampa where you can go to see live music.”

The coffee shop will host its final show Saturday, March 11 following a series of acts, including Aaron Brown and the Invasion on Friday, Feb. 24; The Octopus Project and The Sound of Ceres on Friday, March 3; The Slow and Holy Weak on Saturday, March 4; The Ravenna Colt and Ponderay on Wednesday, March 8; and The Fame Riot with Lyonsdale on Friday, March 10. The March 11 performance has yet to be announced.

Nathan Walker, venue manager and talent buyer for Flying M, said he is breaking with the coffee house to work as executive director of his non-profit, Boise All-Ages Movement Project.

“We started [the non-profit] last year with a goal of opening and operating an all-ages venue and arts space in Boise,” Walker said. “We’ve decided to move forward on some things, so I’ve left working for Flying M.”

Walker said Flying M will still host other events at its Nampa location, including trivia nights and coffee-cupping sessions, but “it just won’t be the larger-scale, live events.”

“We host the Death Rattle [Writers] Festival here, which is coming up in March,” said McKim. "We will still do events like that, but not as far as live music. We don’t have any future plans for that."
