Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
Last Issue

September 25, 2016 News » Citydesk

Former Eastern Idaho Soccer Coach Admits to Sexual Abuse of Minor 

By
click to enlarge Alisha Yeates, 28, has admitted to one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16. - BINHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Binham County Sheriff's Office
  • Alisha Yeates, 28, has admitted to one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16.


After multiple legal stops and starts, a former eastern Idaho soccer coach has admitted to the sexual abuse of one of her players.

It was August of 2015 when Alisha Yeates, former coach at Blackfot High School, was locked up and charged with seven felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor. Prosecutors said the the incidents dated back to 2012 in both Bannock and Bingham counties. In March of this year, Yeates had reportedly struck a plea bargain; but in June, an eastern Idaho judge rejected the agreement and set a new trial date for Yeates.

And now, the Idaho State Journal reports that Yeates, 28, has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16, and the remaining charges would be dismissed as part of the agreement. Yeates' new sentencing date is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Alisha Yeates, Blackfot High School

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation