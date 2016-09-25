Former Eastern Idaho Soccer Coach Admits to Sexual Abuse of Minor 

click to enlarge
Binham County Sheriff's Office
Alisha Yeates, 28, has admitted to one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16.
After multiple legal stops and starts, a former eastern Idaho soccer coach has admitted to the sexual abuse of one of her players.
It was August of 2015
when Alisha Yeates, former coach at Blackfot High School, was locked up and charged with seven felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor. Prosecutors said the the incidents dated back to 2012 in both Bannock and Bingham counties. In March of this year
, Yeates had reportedly struck a plea bargain; but in June, an eastern Idaho judge rejected
the agreement and set a new trial date for Yeates.
And now, the Idaho State Journal reports
that Yeates, 28, has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16, and the remaining charges would be dismissed as part of the agreement. Yeates' new sentencing date is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11.