Former IDFG Commissioners to Majority Leader: Senate Committee Chair Too Biased 

click to enlarge Idaho Legislature

Sen. Steve Bair (R-Blackfoot)

click to enlarge IDFG

Accusing the chairman of the Idaho Senate Resources and Environment Committee of bias, more than a dozen former Idaho Fish and Game Commission members are calling for the ouster of Blackfoot Republican Sen. Steve Bair from the committee's top post."We do not feel he can maintain the objectivity to fairly provide oversight of the Fish and Game Department and manage the commissioner confirmation process," 15 former IDFG commissioners wrote to Senate President Brent Hill (R-Rexburg). "We fear if the chemistry of the committee is not changed this issue will not heal or repair itself."Thereports the letter was fired off Thursday to Hill, who will make the final decision on committee chair appointments.The letter comes following the non-reappointment this past summer of Mark Doerr and Will Naillon to the IDFG Commission. It was later learned, following a public records request of emails, that Bair had been particularly upset over some IDFG commissioners' opposition to a proposal whereby some hunters could purchase extra chances in a big-game hunting tag lottery. Bair also opposed a proposal by commissioners to increase certain hunting tag fees.Bair was re-elected to the Idaho Senate Nov. 8 for a sixth term in office.