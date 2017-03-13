Search
March 13, 2017 News » Citydesk

Four Handguns Discovered in Outbound Luggage in Five Days at Idaho Airports 

click to enlarge - TSA Agents scanning passengers at the Boise Airport. - - GEORGE PRENTICE
  • George Prentice
  • TSA Agents scanning passengers at the Boise Airport.
Security officials at the Boise Airport say they discovered three firearms in the luggage of three passengers—two of them on Sunday. An additional firearm was discovered in a handbag of a passenger at the airport in Idaho Falls.

Transportation Security Administration officers report a loaded Smith and Wesson 380 was discovered in the luggage of a California-bound passenger March 8. An unloaded .22-caliber Magnum was found in a carry-on bag of a Seattle-bound passenger on March 12, and later that same day, TSA officials found a loaded .380 semiautomatic Ruger in the bag of a Las Vegas-bound passenger.

At the Idaho Falls airport on March 8, TSA officials found a loaded Ruger pistol in the handbag of a Salt Lake City-bound passenger.

During all of 2016, TSA agents at the Boise Airport reported a total of 16 guns in outbound passengers' carry-on bags.

Airport officials said all four of the recent discoveries will result in civil penalties for the passengers. Fines can be as high as $7,500. All passengers continued their respective travels this past week, but without their firearms.

TSA reminds passengers to check its website for rules regarding transporting weapons on a plane.
