Fourth of July Post-Mortem in McCall: Opinions Split on Booze Ban 

It has been three months since the City of McCall banned booze
at its waterfront and much of downtown during the Independence Day weekend. The "family friendly" change came in the wake of what law enforcement and city officials said was a growing trend of rowdiness and drunk behavior at Fourth of July celebrations.
A new survey released by the City of McCall indicates citizens like the alcohol-free change by a two-to-one margin. The McCall Star-News reports
more than 200 people participated in the city's public survey—
67 percent of the respondents said they liked the change but a number of people who offered additional comments said they were confused about the extent of the alcohol ban.
Meanwhile, the Star-News
reported a separate survey of McCall business owners painted a different picture: 37 percent of the businesses surveyed indicated a drop in sales during the 2016 Fourth of July weekend compared to last year.
“By banning alcohol totally in the city parks, many, many responsible people are affected and felt resentment,” said owners of Home Town Sports, a downtown fixture that sells and rents bicycles, water sports gear and other outdoor lifestyle items.
“Without being able to drink in public, the younger generation had house parties in my rentals and did a significant amount of damage,” said the owner of a firm that rents vacation homes in the McCall area.