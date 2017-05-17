Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 17
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
Last Issue

May 17, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Foxygen, May 23, The Knitting Factory 

The band's live performances are reputedly raucous, theatrical affairs featuring huge backup bands and outlandish behavior by vocalist Sam France.

By
listenhere_foxygen_cararobins.jpg

Cara Robins

Related Events

  • Foxygen @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Tue., May 23, 8 p.m. $18-$40
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

There is a contradiction in the heart of Westlake Village, Calif.-based indie rock duo Foxygen. Its sound is ambivalent and familiar: Listening to its bloodless, Rolling Stones- and Todd Rundgren-inspired tracks over speakers is a lot like overhearing what may be a favorite song playing in another room. Alternatively, the band's live performances are reputedly raucous, theatrical affairs featuring huge backup bands and outlandish behavior by vocalist Sam France. Critical assessment of the band is just as schizophrenic: Pitchfork filed it under "Best New Music" in its review of We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic (Jagjaguwar Records, 2013). The Observer called ...And Star Power (Jagjaguwar, 2014) "a victory for self-indulgence over quality control." Learn more about Foxygen's nature—and proclivity for releasing material—on Tuesday, May 23 at The Knitting Factory, where it will play songs off its new album, Hang (Jagjaguwar, 2017).

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Knitting Factory Concert House

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Blue October @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Thu., May 18, 8 p.m. $27.50-$65
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Opera Idaho Children's Choruses Spring Concert @ St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

    • Sat., May 27, 11 a.m. Canned food or cash donation

  • SoMo: The Answers Tour @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Sat., May 27, 8 p.m. $23-$299
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation