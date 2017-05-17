Foxygen, May 23, The Knitting Factory 

There is a contradiction in the heart of Westlake Village, Calif.-based indie rock duo Foxygen. Its sound is ambivalent and familiar: Listening to its bloodless, Rolling Stones- and Todd Rundgren-inspired tracks over speakers is a lot like overhearing what may be a favorite song playing in another room. Alternatively, the band's live performances are reputedly raucous, theatrical affairs featuring huge backup bands and outlandish behavior by vocalist Sam France. Critical assessment of the band is just as schizophrenic: Pitchfork filed it under "Best New Music" in its review of We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic (Jagjaguwar Records, 2013). The Observer called ...And Star Power (Jagjaguwar, 2014) "a victory for self-indulgence over quality control." Learn more about Foxygen's nature—and proclivity for releasing material—on Tuesday, May 23 at The Knitting Factory, where it will play songs off its new album, Hang (Jagjaguwar, 2017).