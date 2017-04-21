Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
April 21, 2017 News

French Election Anxiety is Perhaps Best Expressed in Cartoons 

Cartoonists from across Europe have already weighed in. Here's our selection of their best work.

TWITTER @OSEKOER
  Twitter @osekoer
A terror attack in Paris nearly on the eve of France's presidential election has political prognosticators even more flummoxed than before.

Could it propel extreme right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen to victory? Or will it mobilize disaffected voters to get to the polls for Sunday's first round of voting to keep an anti-immigrant, anti-EU candidate in check?

Cartoonists from across Europe have already weighed in. Here's our selection of their best work.

