French Election Anxiety is Perhaps Best Expressed in Cartoons 

A terror attack in Paris nearly on the eve of France's presidential election has political prognosticators even more flummoxed than before.

Could it propel extreme right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen to victory? Or will it mobilize disaffected voters to get to the polls for Sunday's first round of voting to keep an anti-immigrant, anti-EU candidate in check?

Cartoonists from across Europe have already weighed in. Here's our selection of their best work.