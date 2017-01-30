From Malala to Nike, Here's How the World is Reacting to Trump's Immigration Ban 

President Donald Trump has temporarily banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, but the impact of that order spans the globe.

The executive order suspends Syrian refugee resettlement indefinitely, blocks all other refugees from entering the US for 120 days and bans citizens (including most non-US dual citizens) of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

After Trump signed the order Friday night, airport officials and border control agents seemed unsure of what it meant for refugees and visa-carrying travelers already en route. Dozens of travelers were detained. Protesters gathered. Lawyers scrambled to block the order. Federal judges in New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington, DC, temporarily halted some of the order's provisions.

Now, the world is watching, and it seems like everybody has an opinion on Trump's controversial measure.

Here's what everyone from heads of state to CEOs are saying so far.

"President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country." — US House Speaker Paul Ryan

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

"#WelcometoScotland too." — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

"This hasty decision was denounced by some people and considered unfair by others, and does not sit in harmony with America's international standing as well as human principles, which were always an issue that gave us a headache.

"We are supporting the US and other countries to fight against terrorism, violence and radicalism and it is their right to fight and eliminate this. It is not fair to punish entire countries and put them equal to criminals." — Yemeni Embassy, Cairo, Egypt

"#Muslimban will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters. Collective discrimination aids terrorist recruitment by deepening fault-lines exploited by extremist demagogues to swell their ranks. International community needs dialogue & cooperation to address the roots of violence & extremism in a comprehensive & inclusive manner. #MuslimBan shows baselessness of US claims of friendship with the Iranian people while only having issues with the Government. While respecting Americans & differentiating between them & hostile US policies, Iran will take reciprocal measures to protect citizens." — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.

"Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit." — Petition to the UK Parliament (more than 1.3 million signatures as of Monday)

"Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company, and we are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the world. That is why we do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company. We are not aware, to date, of any Ford employees directly affected by this policy. We will continue working to ensure the well-being of our employees by promoting the values of respect and inclusion in the workplace." — Ford CEO Mark Fields and Executive Chairman Bill Ford

“US President Trump protects his country, he’s concerned with the safety of his citizens. Exactly what EU elites do not do." — Spokesperson for Czech President Milos Zeman

"I also think it's important to remember that some of our best sources in the war against radical Islamic terrorism, are Muslims, both in this country and overseas. ... We need to be careful as we do this." — US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

"Discrimination on nationality alone is forbidden under #humanrights law ... The US ban is also mean-spirited, and wastes resources needed for proper counter-terrorism." — United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein

"This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the order has been enjoined at least temporarily." — Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein

“Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government. But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking.” — Spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May

"For the first time ever one can say from a nationalist perspective: keep going, USA" — Germany's far-right National Democratic Party

"We have always been opposed to discrimination against human beings on the basis of religion or nationality. In that sense, the US order clearly goes in the wrong direction." — Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister Didier Burkhalter

"Accepting refugees is a duty of solidarity. Terrorism knows no nationality. Discrimination is no response." — French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault

"The chancellor regrets the US government’s entry ban against refugees and the citizens of certain countries.

"She is convinced that the necessary, decisive battle against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion.

"The … refugee convention requires the international community to take in war refugees on humanitarian grounds. All signatory states are obligated to do. The German government explained this policy in their call yesterday.” — Spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after Merkel and Trump spoke by phone.

"Well done @POTUS it's the only way to stay safe + free. I would do the same. Hope you'll add more Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia soon ... No more immigration from any Islamic country is exactly what we need. Also in The Netherlands. For Islam and freedom are incompatible." — Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch far-right Party of Freedom

"I call on the American president: Remember your forerunner, Ronald Reagan. Remember his words: 'Tear down this wall.' And so I say: 'Mr. President, don’t build this wall.'" — Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller

"Such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists and will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism." — Organization of Islamic Cooperation

"Nike believes in a world where everyone celebrates the power of diversity. Regardless of whether or how you worship, where you come from or who you love, everyone's individual experience is what make us stronger as a whole.

"Those values are being threatened by the recent executive order in the US banning refugees, as well as visitors, from seven Muslim-majority countries. This is a policy we don't support ...

"Nike stands together against bigotry and any form of discrimination." — Nike CEO Mark Parker

"I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war. I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants — the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life." — Malala Yousafzai