January 22, 2017 News » Citydesk

Fugitive Arrested After Standoff at Boise Hotel 

Jacob Taylor, 35, was arrested after a five-hour standoff with police.
  Ada County Sheriff's Office
  • Jacob Taylor, 35, was arrested after a five-hour standoff with police.


Jacob Taylor, 35, is behind bars after a nearly five-hour standoff at a Boise hotel on Jan. 21.

Police received a tip that Taylor, who had an outstanding warrant from the Idaho Department of Correction, was holed up at the Red Lion Hotel on Fairview Avenue. When they arrived, Taylor attempted to flee by climbing across a series of hotel room balconies, several stories high. Because of the suspect's criminal history—he has six months remaining on a prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance—police knew he might be armed. While police worked with staff to evacuate the sixth and seventh floors of the hotel, they also cordoned off the area from traffic.

Taylor was finally contained in an unoccupied room, and the Boise Police Department Special Operations Unit was called in to negotiate. The suspect finally surrendered peacefully at around 1 p.m.

Taylor was booked into the Ada County Jail on the warrant and was also charged with resisting and obstructing, and failure to appear. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Jan. 23, in Ada County Court.


