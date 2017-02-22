Garth Claassen Gives Artist Talk Feb. 23 at Ming Studios 

We are often drawn to a work of art because it "speaks" to us. That connection can grow even stronger when the artist speaks (literally), too.
Accomplished local artist and College of Idaho Professor Garth Claassen
will discuss his process as part of Ming Studios' Artist Talk series. In his talk,
Claassen will look at "aspects of his work from 2007 to the present, with an emphasis on how he arrives at and develops imagery through sketching, preliminary studies, and the process of painting or drawing."
The talk begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.