Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
Last Issue

March 15, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Gayle Skidmore, March 21, High Note Cafe 

By
listenhere_gayleskidmore_courtesy.jpg

Courtesy Gayle Skidmore

Related Events

  • Gayle Skidmore @ High Note Cafe

    • Tue., March 21, 7 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Like Amsterdam, the city she now calls home, award-winning singer-songwriter Gayle Skidmore has "purged some of the ghosts of her past." In doing so, Skidmore embarked on a personal journey, which she chronicles in her upcoming full-length album The Golden West (self-released; April 7, 2017), a story written in perfect little pop chapters.

Whether it's a song slowly built on soft tinkling piano and airy choruses or tracks rife with busy banjo and handclaps, chunking guitar and urgent drum beats, Skidmore's dreamy voice glides through tales of how letting go and letting up on the pressure she put on herself allowed her to get to where she is.

Skidmore describes The Golden West as "whimsical, melancholic music for the romantic intellectual," an apt description made all the more so because it is her third release accompanied by an adult coloring book—each page a visual representation of a song on the album.

Those who forget the past may be condemned to repeat it. For Skidmore, however, leaving it behind meant being able to move forward and share the bright light of The Golden West.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of High Note Cafe

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Fabulous Floyd Stanton @ Highlands Hollow Brewhouse

    • Wed., March 15, 6 p.m. FREE

  • Lucas Leger @ Reef

    • Wed., March 15, 7 p.m. FREE

  • LOCASH @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Mon., March 27, 8 p.m. $22.50-$55
    • Buy from TicketWeb
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation