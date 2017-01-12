Get a Load of All This Art, Comedy and Music Going on in Downtown Boise Tonight 

"Second Thursday" isn't a thing—but it could be, what with all the cultural programming going on this evening. It might pay to cinch up the winter boots, pull on a warm coat and brave the cold for all the arts and music taking place this evening.
Get a taste of the political with an artist talk at Boise State University's Student Union Gallery featuring Nampa artist Bryan Anthony Moore, whose exhibition, National Mythstory
, was featured in this week's edition of Boise Weekly
. Flush with elaborate watercolors, painted monster toys for children and faux-historic illustrations imagining the Texas State Board of Education's version of the Founding Fathers, it's a must see.
The event
is free and runs from 7-9 p.m.
Swing by MING Studios downtown, where Boise artist Grant Olsen will host a conversation about a digital image layering technique
he taught himself to overcome depression and an associated period of artistic inactivity. Tiny manipulations on each layer contribute to the whole piece, some of which contain as many as 50 layers.
Olsen's presentation, called "Layers," begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.
Laughter might be the best cure for the winter blues. Beginning at 5 p.m., Idaho Laugh Fest
is kicking off its four-day run at Liquid Lounge and various other locations across downtown. Through Sunday, 60 comics will perform 16 shows in a variety of comedic genres, from stand-up and improv to musical comedy. Don't miss headliner Fortune Feimster, who leaped into the limelight during the 2010 season of Last Comic Standing
. Since then, she was named by Variety
as one of the top-10 comics to watch in 2014, and appeared on The Mindy Project
and Chelsea Lately
.
Last year took dozens of high-profile creatives and stand-outs, from David Bowie to Dr. Donald Henderson, who helped eradicate smallpox. Among their ranks was iconic singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen, who died in November. The great songwriter will get his due at The Record Exchange beginning at 6 p.m. with We're His Fans: A Live Leonard Cohen Celebration
. Local luminaries like a.k.a. Belle, Belinda Bowler, Steve Fulton, Kayleigh Jack, Leta Neustaedter, Thomas Paul and Curtis Stigers will play covers of Cohen's greatest hits, hosted by 94.9 FM The River's Tim Johnstone. Admission is free but space at The Record Exchange is limited, so drop by early to pick up a wristband.