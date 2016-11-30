Get Lit With Storyfort Bookclub 

click to enlarge
Boise Weekly Photo Illustration
Top left to right: Willy Vlautin, Jonathan Evison. Bottom left to right: Val Brelinski, Shawn Vestal.
Storyfort director and local author Christian Winn had never been part of a book club, but as the Treefort Music Fest offshoot has grown, he thought it was time for something new.
"We'd been expanding, diversifying programming that fit the structure of Storyfort. I was, like, 'We should have a book club,'" Winn said.
The result—Storyfort Bookclub
—will take Treeforters through essential works by four novelists who will be attending Storyfort during the 2017 Treefort Music Fest:
- The Girl Who Slept with God by Val Brelinski
- The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving by Jonathan Evison
- Lean on Pete by Willy Vlautin
- Daredevils by Shawn Vestal
If Storyfort Bookclub is successful, the program may continue year round.
"If people want to keep it going like a regular book club, that'd be awesome," Winn said. "It'd be like the Duck Club model for Treefort."
Those interested in participating are asked to complete reading one of the four novels prior to the first meeting of the book club, which is slated for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at The Owyhee. For more info, check out the Storyfort Bookclub Facebook page
