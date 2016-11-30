Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 23
November 30, 2016 Screen » Film

Get Out Your Dayplanner: The Best of the Rest of 2016 

The ten movies you must see in the next 60 days

It has been a blockbuster year for high quality films, and the best are yet to arrive at the box office.

Mele Kalikimaka (or "Merry Christmas") is undoubtedly echoing through the hallowed chambers of the Motion Picture Academy. Disney's Hawaiian-themed Moana crashed onto Hollywood's shore over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with an $81 million-plus take at the box office. More important, the film has earned some of the best critical reviews of 2016, ensuring a reservation at the Academy's annual luau, set for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. In effect, Moana's drumbeat has set the pace for what looks to be a busy 60 days before the Oscar nominations are unveiled.

If you're a serious cinephile and intent on seeing most of this year's nominees, the first thing you ought to do is play catch-up. Two award-worthy films, Loving and Moonlight, are playing at The Flicks, and Hell or High Water, Sully and The Jungle Book are already available on streaming platforms, so get out your day-planner because below is a list of another 10 fabulous films hitting the big screen in the coming weeks, along with their Boise opening dates:

Miss Sloane: Jessica Chastain is getting Oscar-worthy advance notices. Opens Friday, Dec. 9

Manchester By the Sea: Count on contending for Best Picture, Director, Screenplay and Actor and Supporting Actress, as Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams deliver the finest performances of their careers, to date. Opens Friday, Dec. 16

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: If it's Christmastime, there must be another Star Wars movie coming out, but this is the first stand-alone film in the anthology. Opens Friday, Dec. 16.

Lion: A gorgeous true story of being lost and found, starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Silence: A mysterious historical drama from director Martin Scorsese, who is reportedly still working on it. Opens Friday, Dec. 23.

Sing!: A blow-the-roof-off-the-joint, animated instant classic. Opens Friday, Dec. 23.

Hidden Figures: The true story of three female African-American NASA employees is the real sleeper hit of the season. Opens Sunday, Dec. 25.

Fences: In his bid for a third Oscar, Denzel Washington swings for the... well, you know. Opens Sunday, Dec. 25.

La La Land: The one that everyone will be talking—and singing—about. It's really great. Opens Friday, Dec. 30.

Jackie: Natalie Portman is the odds-on Best Actress favorite for her portrayal of our most famous First Lady. Opens Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Pace yourself, dear moviegoer. The best is yet to come.

