Get Set for the Big Freeze: Snow, Ice Trigger More Accidents 

click to enlarge
The Washington State University campus is mourning the death of a popular professor, killed in a two-vehicle collision Dec. 14 on U.S. Highway 95 in the Washington County community of Cambridge, Idaho.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports
Kola Inoue, 51, taught Japanese as part of Washington State's Department of Foreign Languages and Cultures.
His crash was one of scores of spin-offs and pile-ups that continued through Wednesday, Thursday and into the early morning hours Friday. The second round of a storm system carrying snow, ice and cold weather swept through Idaho in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, triggering another challenging morning rush hour. Idaho State Police reported several collisions Friday morning.
A number of southern Idaho school districts canceled classes Friday, including the Bruneau-Grand View, Caldwell, Kuna, Middleton, Nampa, Vallivue and Wilder districts.
A winter weather advisory was in effect early Friday as a cold front with blowing snow caused travel problems across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho, including the Treasure Valley. Temperatures fell into the mid 20s early Friday as wet snow turned to black ice. A storm warning was in effect for the Big and Little Wood River region and the Sawtooth Mountains, including the communities of Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Stanley.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service office in Boise
reported another cold front was expected to grip the Treasure Valley Friday night, triggering an overnight low of 2 degrees and a Saturday high of only 17 degrees. More snow is in the forecast for Monday night.