Get Your Spooky on With Campfire Stories' Micro Fiction Contest 

The best stories told by the light of a campfire trigger a shiver down listeners's spines. Prepare to give or receive some jitters at The Modern Hotel and Bar's Campfire Stories series, which this week begins soliciting submissions for the Halloween Campfire Creepy Micro Fiction Contest.
Now through Friday, Oct. 21, aspiring writers may submit their best micro stories—250 words or less, not including the author's name and title—for glory, bragging rights, and a slew of prizes.
Stories must fit within the prescribed word count and must mention a hotel or motel. In addition, the author must use one of the following lines: "Shall Earth endure?"; "The sound your eyes can follow"; and "Beware of invisibility."
They'll be judged on creep factor, coherence of storyline and character development.
Writers may submit one entry each (there is no cost to enter). Submissions must include full contact information in the body of an email and entries should be in a Word or PDF document file. As the contest will be blind-judged, no contact information should be visible in the entry itself. Send stories to michal@themodern.com before midnight Friday, Oct. 21.
Winners will be announced by Saturday, Oct. 29 and are invited to read their work Monday, Oct. 31 at the Halloween Campfire Stories event at The Modern. In addition, they'll be up for prizes like a free night at The Modern, prizes from Rediscovered Books and gift cards.
For more info, check out the contest Facebook page
