Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 21
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 14
Last Issue

December 21, 2016 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

Gift Etiquette 

By
minervajayne.jpg
click to enlarge minervajayne.jpg

Dear Minerva,

What is the appropriate protocol for gift giving during the holidays? Do I have to get a gift for everyone who might give me a gift, even if I wasn't expecting it or I hardly know them? How do I determine if someone is close enough to get them gifts? I'm not great at this kind of stuff and some guidance would be appreciated!

—Ho-Ho-Hopeless in Boise

Dear Ho,

This can be tricky. We all know people who have a lot of spirit and the means to spread it to all. It isn't always as easy for everyone else. The best policy is to get gifts for those with whom you've made agreements. Definitely thank anyone who gives you a gift. You aren't obligated to return the favor if you weren't expecting it. Once the holidays feel like an obligation, then they cease to be enjoyable. If you have the means, one thing you can do is keep a supply of ready-to-go gifts on hand. Things like pre-wrapped boxes of candy or nuts, wine or spirits make it easy to exchange a gift without having to plan ahead or guess who might surprise you. I personally feel the greatest gift a person can give someone else is their time. I would rather spend time with the ones I love. This removes the feelings of obligation and also allows people who might not be feeling the holiday spirit to participate in a way that makes them comfortable.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Minerva's Breakdown »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by Minerva Jayne

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Minerva's Breakdown

  • Christmas &#10;Misfits

    Christmas Misfits

    Just because you are related by blood doesn't mean you have to let your family into the VIP section of your heart.
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Dec 14, 2016

  • Holiday No No No

    Practice acting my little Grinch
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Dec 7, 2016
  • No 'D' For Me

    No 'D' For Me

    With the majority of people we encounter identifying as heterosexual, we are always going to be "coming out."
    • by Minerva Jayne
    • Nov 30, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Garden City Santa Parade (Festivals & Events)

    • Wed., Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick
    Idaho Campaign Nonviolence: How to Resist Islamophobia With Moji Agha @ Boise State Student Union Lookout Room

    • Thu., Dec. 22, 7-10 p.m. By donation

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    10th Annual Hot Dog Holiday @ The Olympic

    • Wed., Dec. 21, 8-11:45 p.m. $3
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation