Good Bad Beauty: Local Artist Sue Latta Explores Why 'Beauty' Gets a Bad Rap 

The walls and floor of Sue Latta's studio are covered with the tools—and detritus—of her trade: molds, nails, sand, bits of plastic, scraps of lumber and metal. Like that of many an accomplished, working artist, Latta's workspace looks a mess to the untrained eye; but, in her hands, the items stacked and strewn about are the ingredients for dense, breathtaking and beautiful works of art. Latta's most recent exhibit, Bad Beauty, which closed Nov. 30 at Visual Arts Collective, was not just about extracting the attractive out of the unappealing.

Latta took the title of her show from a comment a professor made about her work.

"He said, 'They're beautiful, and I don't mean that in a bad way.' Why would beautiful be bad? I think there is a disdain for beauty in art makes us culturally irrelevant," Latta said. "I'm not interested in incomprehensible art."

Latta's work is not only embraceable, it's engaging and bridges the gap so often between artist and viewer. For many of the 35 works in Bad Beauty, Latta took photos from a cross-country road trip she had posted on her Instagram page. She ran the photos through some of the app's filters, which resulted in saturated colors and hyper-realistic imagery. Rather than eschew the unnatural effect, Latta used emboldened images. Set in resin, the filtered photos take on a stereoscopic quality—like looking through a vintage View-Master toy. From a foggy alley to a pair of mismatched baby shoes to the bright scarlet bricks and cast aluminum tree branches in the large seven-panel piece, "As Easy As Breathing," the images in Bad Beauty are mundane. In Latta's hands, however, the simple becomes sublime, the bad truly beautiful.

